Momen says nothing to worry about opposition to Modi’s visit

He also asked Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury and other parties and groups having link with BNP to refrain from exhibiting double-standards by opposing Modi's visits since they tried to appease the Indian PM during his first term of government.



Replying to a question whether Modi's visit to Gopalganj's ''Matua community'' has any link to politics and West Bengal assembly elections, Momen said, "We're happy that he (Modi) will visit different places outside Dhaka. It's not the concern of Bangladesh whether his visits has any link to politics. He's our guest and he's willing to go outside Dhaka. It'll help grow our tourism sector. So, it's a good thing for us."



Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on 26 March.

He will visit Bangabandhu Memorial in Tungipara and Orakandi, a sacred shrine of the "Matua" community in Gopalganj.