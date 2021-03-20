Momen says nothing to worry about opposition to Modi’s visit

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said that there is no reason to be worried about the opposition to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh by a group of people, reports UNB.
"Some people have been carrying out campaigns against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to Dhaka. Bangladesh is a democratic country where people have the freedom of expression," he said.
Speaking at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy, the minister said, "People are with us. Only a few can oppose this visit and let them do it. We've no reason to be concerned about the matter."
He said the government is proud that the Indian PM is coming to Bangladesh accepting the invitation. "We'll ensure necessary protection and security during his visit."
Momen said the government will also provide all-out security to all the heads of state and government coming to Bangladesh, and will run all their programmes as usual maintaining the social distancing rules.
He said country's people and prime minister Sheikh Hasina know it very well about how to deal with the fundamentalists.
State minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam said five heads of government of the South Asia region are mainly coming here to join the celebrations of 50 years of independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, not only for bilateral talks.
He urged all to show respect to the guests if they have respect for the Bangabandhu as Father of the Nation.
He also asked Gonoshasthya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury and other parties and groups having link with BNP to refrain from exhibiting double-standards by opposing Modi's visits since they tried to appease the Indian PM during his first term of government.
Replying to a question whether Modi's visit to Gopalganj's ''Matua community'' has any link to politics and West Bengal assembly elections, Momen said, "We're happy that he (Modi) will visit different places outside Dhaka. It's not the concern of Bangladesh whether his visits has any link to politics. He's our guest and he's willing to go outside Dhaka. It'll help grow our tourism sector. So, it's a good thing for us."
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on 26 March.
He will visit Bangabandhu Memorial in Tungipara and Orakandi, a sacred shrine of the "Matua" community in Gopalganj.