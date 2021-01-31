As the month of language movement begins tomorrow, Monday, the nation will pay tributes to the valiant sons of the soil who were killed during the language movement in the month of February in 1952.

The Bengali nation achieved the dignity of their mother tongue on 21 February, 1952 through the supreme sacrifices made by Salam, Shafiq, Barkat, Rafique and others during a massive movement.

February is the month of mourning. Yet, it is a matter of dignity for the nation as only the Bengali people have sacrificed lives for establishing Bangla as a state language. 21st February is also recognized as the International Mother Language Day.