As the month of language movement begins tomorrow, Monday, the nation will pay tributes to the valiant sons of the soil who were killed during the language movement in the month of February in 1952.
The Bengali nation achieved the dignity of their mother tongue on 21 February, 1952 through the supreme sacrifices made by Salam, Shafiq, Barkat, Rafique and others during a massive movement.
February is the month of mourning. Yet, it is a matter of dignity for the nation as only the Bengali people have sacrificed lives for establishing Bangla as a state language. 21st February is also recognized as the International Mother Language Day.
Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021 will begin from 18 March and continue till 14 April maintaining the health safety guidelines instead of the month of February due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision to defer the book fair was extended at a recent meeting of the fair organising committee.
Bangla Academy secretary AHM Lokman told BSS that the fair will begin from 18 March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to open the fair likely to be either virtually or in person, he added.