Moon sighted, Ramadan begins Sunday

Muslims in Bangladeshis will start observing the holy month of Ramadan, the lunar month of self-purification through fasting and abstinence, from Sunday as the new crescent moon was sighted on Saturday.

Lailatul Qadr, the night of divine blessings and benediction, will be observed on the night of 28 April.

The National Moon Sighting Committee took the decision at a meeting held at Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office. State minister for religious affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan chaired the meeting.