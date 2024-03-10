PM Hasina’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim no more

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim passed away while he was undergoing treatment at a city hospital Sunday night.

He was 73.

Karim breathed his last around 8:00 pm at BSMMU where he was under life-support with multiple-organ complications, hospital and family sources said.

He left behind his wife, a daughter, a son, host of relatives, colleagues and admirers to mourn his death.

According to an initial plan, his namaz-e-janaza will be held at the National Press Club at 11:00 am Monday where he will be given guard of honour. He will be buried at Banani graveyard after Zohr prayers.