More human remains found two months after Hashem Food factory fire

Fire service men carry remaining parts of a charred body in a bag as fire rages at a factory building of Hashem Food and Beverage Ltd. in Karnagop area of Rupganj in Narayanganj on 9 July 2021
Fire service men carry remaining parts of a charred body in a bag as fire rages at a factory building of Hashem Food and Beverage Ltd. in Karnagop area of Rupganj in Narayanganj on 9 July 2021

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of police Thursday recovered more human remains from Narayanganj’s Hashem Food and Beverage Factory premises, UNB reports.

The investigators found the remains of at least one individual – a skull and some bones – from the fourth floor of the factory building, only two days after discovering another skull and bones from the same spot.

The remains would be sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for DNA profiling, said CID’s Assistant Superintendent of Police, Harun-Ur-Rashid.

Tuesday, as the Fire Service and CID investigated the ruins at the request of the family members of Laboni, Sazzad and Mohiuddin – who have been missing since the fire – they recovered skull and bones from the same floor of the building.

Those were later sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for DNA testing, he added.

“The human remains could not be identified yet,” he added.

On 8 July, at least 52 workers were killed in the fire that broke out at the six-storey building of Hashem Food in Karnagop of Narayanganj’s Rupganj.

Of the victims, at least 49 workers were burned to death. The CID identified 47 of them after DNA tests.

On 10 July, Nazim Uddin, officer-in-charge of Bhulta outpost in Rupganj, filed a case against eight persons, including factory chairman MA Hashem, and accusing several other unnamed people. Later, the CID was given the responsibility to investigate into the case.

