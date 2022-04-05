‘Mosblock’: A mosquito repellant curtain for slum dwellers

The project officials hoped that the project initiative would contain the mosquito-borne disease outbreak in the capital’s slums.
Direct-to-home (DTH) service provider Akash Digital TV and advertising agency Grey has partnered for the project as part of their effort to ease the severity of the mosquito disease among marginal communities across the country.
Bangladesh saw its worst encounter with the Aedes mosquito-borne disease in 2019, with over 100,000 afflicted by the virus and 148 had died of dengue. The death toll from dengue has surpassed 100 in 2021, the second-highest annual tally recorded in Bangladesh.
The marginalised communities living in the slums face most of the severity of the disease. Their inability to buy mosquito repellent products and the misconception that mosquitoes are inactive during daylight worsened the situation, the officials said.
The free distribution and setting up of the curtains were conducted by volunteers of Akash Digital TV. They also conducted an awareness campaign.
Suhana Akter, a resident of the Korail slum, said “Mosquito problem is very intense here (Korail slum). Although it is a bit comfortable at night under mosquito nets, it is very painful all day long. I am much better now after installing this curtain in the house. We are seeing much fewer mosquitos now in our homes. Children can study and play at home in peace and we can work comfortably."