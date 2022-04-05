‘Mosblock’: A mosquito repellant curtain for slum dwellers

‘Project Mosblock’ has recently been launched to combat the mosquito-borne disease by providing a special type of curtain to slum dwellers in the capital.

Under a pilot study of the project, curtains made with zebra pattern cloth were distributed among the dwellers of the capital's Korail Slum, one of the largest slums in Bangladesh.

The project officials said zebra stripes ward off blood-sucking insects including mosquitoes by dazzling them to the point where they are unable to land on the animals' skin. International studies found that the white and black stripes on the zebra's body caused discomfort in the compound eyes of the mosquito. For this reason, many ethnic people living in the forests draw such stripes on their bodies and face to safeguard the mosquito bite.