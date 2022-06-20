MP Bahar didn't violate law, nor did EC ask him to leave: CEC

The chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said Awami League (AL) lawmaker AKM Bahauddin Bahar didn’t violate any law in the Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) election, nor did the election commission (EC) issue any order to leave him the constituency.

The CEC came up with this claim on Monday morning while briefing the newsmen over the CCC election at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon.