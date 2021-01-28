MP Papul jailed for four years in Kuwait

A Kuwaiti court has sentenced Bangladeshi lawmaker Kazi Shahidul Islam Papul to four years rigorous imprisonment on charges of human-trafficking and money-laundering.

The court also fined the independent lawmaker 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars equal to Tk 531.92 million (53.19 crore).

The criminal court headed by counselor Abdullah Al-Othman delivered the verdict on Thursday, the Kuwaiti court and the diplomatic sources said on Thursday evening.