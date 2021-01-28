MP Papul jailed for four years in Kuwait

A Kuwaiti court has sentenced Bangladeshi lawmaker Kazi Shahidul Islam Papul to four years rigorous imprisonment on charges of human-trafficking and money-laundering.
The court also fined the independent lawmaker 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars equal to Tk 531.92 million (53.19 crore).
The criminal court headed by counselor Abdullah Al-Othman delivered the verdict on Thursday, the Kuwaiti court and the diplomatic sources said on Thursday evening.
The court also sentenced the country’s sacked home ministry general Mazen Al-Jarrah to four years rigorous imprisonment and fined him 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars.
This powerful general helped the Bangladeshi lawmaker immorally to operate the latter’s business.
Earlier on 6 June last year, law enforcement personnel of the oil-rich country arrested Shahidul from his residence at Kuwait City on allegation of human-trafficking and money-laundering.
According to a statement of Kuwait’s interior ministry, the MP was a Kuwaiti citizenship and had been residing in the country legally.
Shahid is the managing director and CEO of Marafie Kuwaitia Group, a labour and security contracting company.
The Bangladeshi MP has 5 million Kuwaiti dinars ($16.25 million or Dh69.76 million) in assets in Kuwait. Kuwaiti authorities froze his bank accounts.
According to a media report, 20,000 Bangladeshi workers were brought to Kuwait by the MP, in exchange for more than 50 million Kuwaiti dinars (Dh596 million).