Human-trafficking, money-laundering

MP Papul jailed for four years in Kuwait

Diplomatic Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

A Kuwaiti court has sentenced Bangladeshi lawmaker Kazi Shahidul Islam Papul to four years rigorous imprisonment on charges of human-trafficking and money-laundering.

The court also fined the independent lawmaker 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars equal to Tk 531.92 million (53.19 crore).

The criminal court headed by counselor Abdullah Al-Othman delivered the verdict on Thursday, the Kuwaiti court and the diplomatic sources said on Thursday evening.

Advertisement

The court also sentenced the country’s sacked home ministry general Mazen Al-Jarrah to four years rigorous imprisonment and fined him 1.9 million Kuwaiti dinars.

This powerful general helped the Bangladeshi lawmaker immorally to operate the latter’s business.

Earlier on 6 June last year, law enforcement personnel of the oil-rich country arrested Shahidul from his residence at Kuwait City on allegation of human-trafficking and money-laundering.

According to a statement of Kuwait’s interior ministry, the MP was a Kuwaiti citizenship and had been residing in the country legally.

Shahid is the managing director and CEO of Marafie Kuwaitia Group, a labour and security contracting company.

The Bangladeshi MP has 5 million Kuwaiti dinars ($16.25 million or Dh69.76 million) in assets in Kuwait. Kuwaiti authorities froze his bank accounts.

According to a media report, 20,000 Bangladeshi workers were brought to Kuwait by the MP, in exchange for more than 50 million Kuwaiti dinars (Dh596 million).

Advertisement

More News

Chattogram polls a model of election irregularities: Mahbub Talukdar

Chattogram polls a model of election irregularities: Mahbub Talukdar

'Female workers do not want to talk about illness out of fear'

L-R Matiur Rahman, Abdus Sobhan, Md Bakhtiar, Sirajul Islam Rony

Bangladesh 12th most corrupt country: TIB

Bangladesh 12th most corrupt country: TIB

'67 per cent migrant workers return empty handed'

Migrant workers of Bangladesh