Verdict in case against MP Shahid in Kuwait 28 Jan

A Kuwait court has fixed 28 January as the date to pronounce its verdict in a case filed against Bangladesh parliamentarian from Lakshmipur-2 constituency Kazi Shahid Islam Papul on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.

The judge of the court fixed the date after a hearing on Thursday, a diplomatic source confirmed to Prothom Alo.

Earlier, on 6 June night, Kuwait intelligence agency members arrested independent lawmaker Kazi Shahid Islam Papul from his Kuwait City residence. Later, allegations of human trafficking and money laundering were brought against him.

The Kuwait law enforcement collected important data and evidence supporting the allegations they brought after raiding at the firm of Kazi Shahid Islam.