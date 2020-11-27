Verdict in case against MP Shahid in Kuwait 28 Jan

A Kuwait court has fixed 28 January as the date to pronounce its verdict in a case filed against Bangladesh parliamentarian from Lakshmipur-2 constituency Kazi Shahid Islam Papul on charges of human trafficking and money laundering.
The judge of the court fixed the date after a hearing on Thursday, a diplomatic source confirmed to Prothom Alo.
Earlier, on 6 June night, Kuwait intelligence agency members arrested independent lawmaker Kazi Shahid Islam Papul from his Kuwait City residence. Later, allegations of human trafficking and money laundering were brought against him.
The Kuwait law enforcement collected important data and evidence supporting the allegations they brought after raiding at the firm of Kazi Shahid Islam.
The trail proceedings began on 17 September. Since then, the hearing was held in seven days as of Thursday. MP Shahid denied the human trafficking, money laundering and bribing allegations against him in the first day’s hearing.
He told the court that he does not know Kuwait MPs Saadoun Hammad and Salah Khurshid and the cashiered assistant under-secretary to Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior Sheikh Mazen Al Jarrah.
However, Sheikh Mazen Al Jarrah was expelled from the interior ministry on allegations of doing business illegally, taking bribes from Shahid Islam. Later, he was arrested. Kuwait media reports said two MPs -- Saadoun Hammad and Salah Khurshid -- helped the Bangladesh MP conduct business illegally taking money from him. Law enforcement said they got important information after quizzing the two lawmakers.
Allegations have been brought against another 12 people, including Saadoun Hammad, Salah Khurshid and Sheikh Mazen Al Jarrah, in the case filed against Shahid Islam. The MPs, however, have already taken bail from the court by signing a bond while the court has granted bail to the senior army person on Thursday.
A diplomatic source said the chances of the Bangladesh MP being acquitted by the court are slim.