PM Hasina asks Ansar to assist villagers in agriculture

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday reiterated that the country will never look back again and it will move forward to become a developed, prosperous, and smart Bangladesh.

“Insha Allah, this country will never look back again. Bangladesh is advancing and will advance more… it will be ‘Smart Bangladesh’. We will have the ‘Sonar Bangla’,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing the 43rd National Assembly-2023 of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP as the chief guest at the Ansar and VDP Academy in Gazipur’s Shafipur.