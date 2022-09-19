Govt not thinking of deploying forces along border now

The Myanmar ambassador was told that the government of Myanmar was responsible for maintaining the security inside Myanmar as well as for ensuring that no violation of the border and airspace with neighbouring Bangladesh took place. Bangladesh is a responsible and peace-loving country. Bangladesh has been tolerating the incidents patiently for long. The ambassador was also told that there should not be any damage to life and livelihood of the area’s people due to Myanmar’s internal conflict.

Myanmar ambassador was summoned earlier too. What’s the result? Responding to this question, Khurshed Alam said, “We have been doing what the procedure says about behaving with a neighbour. Our statement to Myanmar does not have any weakness or submissiveness. Rather, we talked maintaining a strong position. We have been trying to brief the ASEAN (10-strong Association of Southeast Asian Nations of which Myanmar is a member but not Bangladesh) member states in Dhaka so that we could say that Myanmar’s not taking any step even after being informed of the same situation for time and again is a sad instance as a neighbour. We don’t want any repetition of these.”

When he was asked about the Myanmar ambassador’s responses, the acting foreign secretary said the ambassador listened to everything and did not decline anything. There was no clear answer. He will inform Naypyidaw (Myanmar capital) so that effective action could be taken.