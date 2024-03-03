I hope for justice: Dr Yunus
Dr Muhammad Yunus, renowned economist and chairman of Grameen Telecom, has secured bail from the Labour Appellate Tribunal in a labour law violation case.
Reacting to the legal procedure, the Nobel laureate told the media that he hopes for justice from the court, just like any other citizen does.
“I hope to get justice. It is the desire of a citizen – I will get justice from the country’s judiciary system. That’s what I am hoping for," he said while speaking on the tribunal premises in the capital’s Kakrail area around 11:30 am on Sunday, just after receiving the bail.
“I thank everyone, so that the works are completed in a good manner. We all want the country to prosper. We all want to remain engaged in the work for the country. We have to spend our time on these legal matters, which is a loss to us, everyone. Still, let the legal process continue. Through this, we all can live in peace," he added.
Regarding repeated appearances at court, he said, “It takes time. It keeps us all busy when we could do other things. Now, our time has come, time to do many things. There is a necessity for work; we wish we could engage ourselves here. In this circumstance, all these hurt us emotionally, hinder our work."