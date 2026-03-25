Tk 720m Maitree Stambha at risk of ‘damage’ even before inauguration

The walls are filled with engraved scenes from the 1971 Liberation War. One section depicts the unconditional surrender of the Pakistani army to the Bangladesh-India joint forces on 16 December, 1971.

Elsewhere, there are images of men, women, and children walking toward India to escape the horrors of war. Some panels portray the painful struggle of carrying an elderly mother on one’s shoulders, while others show the suffering of people weakened by hunger.

These engravings are featured on the Allied Martyrs Memorial (Maitree Stambha) built in the Kamaura area of Ashuganj upazila in Brahmanbaria. The memorial, constructed in memory of members of the allied forces who sacrificed their lives during the Liberation War, was completed in 2024.

However, it has not yet been opened to the public. Dust from the Dhaka–Sylhet highway and black smoke and husk particles from nearby rice mills are gradually damaging the memorial’s appearance and polluting the surrounding environment.