MPs have little interest in parliamentary committee meetings

Most of the members of parliament don't attend the meetings of the parliamentary standing committees which don't convene regularly.

Analysing the details of 128 meetings of 10 parliamentary standing committees of the 11th parliament, it was found that all members were present in only two meetings.

There are eight ministry-wise committees and two subject-wise committees.

There are 105 lawmakers in the 10 parliamentary standing committees. Of them, presence of 36 members of parliament in their respective parliamentary standing committees is below 50 per cent.

There are ten members including concerned minister in each ministry-based parliamentary standing committee. The members of subject-based parliamentary standing committees are generally more than ten.

Prothom Alo analyses details of the standing committees on the ministries of home, power, energy and mineral resources, the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment, the liberation affairs, the women and children affairs, the railways, the youth and sports, and the shipping.

Two subject-wise committees are the public accounts and parliamentary committee on public undertakings.

Each parliamentary committee generally submits reports to the parliament after holding ten meetings.

The parliamentary standing committee on women and children affairs submitted a report to the parliament in January. Analysing the report, it was found that Jatiya Party women's reserved seat member of parliament Salma Islam was not present in any of 13 meetings. Workers Party's women reserved seat member of parliament Lutfunnessa Khan attended only three meetings. Member of this committee and women and children affairs state minister Fazilatunnesa Indira and Md Shajahan Mia attended four meetings. Another member of the committee Syeda Rashida Begum attended six meetings.