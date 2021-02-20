MP’s mansion on illegally occupied land

Mansion on illegally occupied land

The lawmaker now owns a mansion, 'Haor Bangla,' in his village Naodhar in Dharmapasha upazila. The land on which the building was constructed includes 62 decimals of land belonging to two persons of that area. This lawmaker has grabbed the land without paying them, simply constructing boundary walls around the land to include it in his property. Other than houses and flats, the MP has also multiplied his agricultural and non-agricultural land over the last 12 years. He has bought two cars. The village Naodhar of Paikurati union is along the road which runs from Dharmapasha upazila to Madhyanagar. The two-storey mansion is on the eastern side of the road.

On one side of the huge gate of the building are the words, 'Haor Bangla, Engineer Moazzem Hossain MP. Established 2006'. However, the locals said Moazzem Hossain built this house only after he became the MP of the area. This information is verified in the affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission before the polls. There was no mention of this house in the affidavit.

Altu Mia of Gachtala village owns 32 decimals of land and Bikash Ranjan Sarker 30 decimals of land which now lies inside the boundary wall of the building.

The locals said Moazzem Hossain first built a tin-roofed house there. Moazzem Hossain wanted to buy eight decimals of land from Altu Mia in 2001 saying he would build a house there for one of his sisters. He promised to pay Tk 30,000 on the time of registration, but he did not pay the money. After becoming MP, he built the boundary wall around the remaining 24 decimals of land owned by Altu Mia.

Altu Mia told Prothom Alo, “When I came to understand that Moazzem Hossain did not want to buy the land, but to grab it, we held meetings several times in the area regarding the matter. However, there was no outcome. The MP’s people had completed the mutation process using forged deeds."

Standing in front of the gate of that house, Altu Mia pointed out to this correspondent his land his land within the boundary wall. He said the registration number of his 32 decimal lands is 1749 in ledger no 518 of Paikurati mouza. He has another 17 decimals of land in front of the gate on the west side of the road with the same registration number. He pointed towards a tin-shed and said that Moazzem Hossain wanted to buy eight decimal lands from him to build that house.

Altu Mia said, “I have become a destitute in my attempts to get back my land. Everyone knows about this, but no one can help.”

Bikash Ranjan Sarker also has land inside the 'Haor Bangla' boundary. A banker by profession, Bikash Ranjan lives in Dharmapasha Sadar upazila. The registration number of his land occupied by the MP is 1751. He also registered a 2 acre and 65 decimals of land in the name of the two brothers of the MP. However, he did not get any money from them. He never raised his voice for the sake of his relationship with the MP.

Bikash Ranjan Sarker said, “Actually he (MP Moazzem) did not keep his word. There are many reasons why I cannot reveal everything. I was supposed to have got the land registered for them and get the money, but now he is not bothered about paying me. However, I will never register my lands without money.”

When asked about this, MP Moazzem Hossain told Prothom Alo, “I am never involved in any wrongdoing. Bikash Ranjan is one of my own people. I have paid him the money for the land a long time ago. He even registered some lands in my name. Unfortunately, some of the lands are part of government khas land. He will definitely register the rest of the lands in my name once these problems are solved. This is completely a personal issue between us.”

Regarding Altu Mia’s land the MP said, “I do not know any ‘Altu-faltu’ (derogatory reference to Altu Mia) and do not want to talk about this.”