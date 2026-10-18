Cabinet approves proposal to relocate Secretariat to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar
The Bangladesh Secretariat will be relocated from Abdul Gani Road in the capital to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, the site of the former trade fair grounds. Government offices are expected to begin operating at the new location in 2029.
The Cabinet approved the proposal to relocate the Secretariat at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat on Sunday afternoon.
Cabinet Secretary Nasimul Ghani announced the decision at a press conference afterwards. The government had earlier taken a decision in principle to relocate the Secretariat at a meeting chaired by the prime minister.
That meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s Office, was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, the Public Works Department and the Department of Architecture.
The following day, the Ministry of Housing and Public Works wrote to the Planning Commission requesting that a project to relocate the Secretariat be included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP).