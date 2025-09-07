Home adviser admits slight deterioration in law and order
Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday admitted that the country’s law and order situation has seen a slight deterioration.
“The situation was good but based on the incidents of the last few days I would say it has deteriorated slightly. We will try our best to restore it to the previous state,” he said.
The home adviser came up with the remarks while speaking to newspersons after inaugurating a training programme for increasing capability and skills of police for performing election duties at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital.
When asked about the recent violence in Rajbari he said they are investigating the incident.
“We will be able to give details once the investigation report is available. However, we have already brought five people involved in the incident under the law. After their interrogation, we may be able to get a clearer picture,” the adviser added.
Responding to a question about whether a fair investigation is possible while the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendent of police (SP) of the district remain in their posts, the adviser said, “Negligence will be determined through investigation. If I remove everyone beforehand, it means I’ve not given importance to the investigation. If anyone is proven guilty, action will be taken. If someone is innocent, no action will be taken against that person. How can I say who is responsible without investigation?”
Regarding questions about prior threats that were circulating on social media and the recent incidents in Rajbari and Hathazari, he denied failure in preventing mob violence.
“We are not failing. The problem is we have become very intolerant. Those who committed these acts will be brought under the law. I urge everyone to be patient. There’s a lack of patience in everything nowadays,” he said.
When asked if the situation would hinder the upcoming election, the adviser said when people become election-oriented no one will be able to stop them.