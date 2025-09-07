Home adviser admits slight deterioration in law and order

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday admitted that the country’s law and order situation has seen a slight deterioration.

“The situation was good but based on the incidents of the last few days I would say it has deteriorated slightly. We will try our best to restore it to the previous state,” he said.

The home adviser came up with the remarks while speaking to newspersons after inaugurating a training programme for increasing capability and skills of police for performing election duties at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital.

When asked about the recent violence in Rajbari he said they are investigating the incident.

“We will be able to give details once the investigation report is available. However, we have already brought five people involved in the incident under the law. After their interrogation, we may be able to get a clearer picture,” the adviser added.