Bangladesh dev model to inspire others: WB official

Executive director of the World Bank Parameswaran Iyer on Thursday said other developing countries can follow the development model of Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh has witnessed a phenomenal transformation, " he said while paying a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka in the morning.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

Iyer praised the prime minister saying that the developments of Bangladesh have been achieved because of her leadership and planning.

He conveyed the greetings of the WB president to the prime minister.

He said the World Bank will assist Bangladesh to improve infrastructures in the next phase of its development journey.

The WB official said Bangladesh's private sector is thriving.