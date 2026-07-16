Govt officials' car allowance to remain Tk 50,000

The initiative to halve the monthly car maintenance allowance for government officials, from Deputy Secretary to the top level, from Tk 50,000 to Tk 25,000 has been dropped.

The existing allowance of Tk 50,000 per month will remain in place.

The benefit is provided not only to civil administration officials but also to members of the judiciary, the Election Commission and the armed forces.

The issue prompted a week-long exchange of correspondence between the Finance Division under the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Public Administration, leading to dissatisfaction among many officials.