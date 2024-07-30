RU teachers express solidarity with protesting students

Teachers of Rajshahi University (RU) Tuesday expressed their solidarity with all the demands of students centering the quota reform movement.

Nearly 200 under the banner of ‘Teachers Against Oppression’ organised a rally and brought out a procession expressing solidarity on the Dhaka-Rajshahi highway in front of the main gate of the university.

The teachers, gagging over their mouths with red cloth, brought out the procession around 11:45 am and paraded through various roads on the campus before joining the rally.