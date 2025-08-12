ICT
Sheikh Hasina thought about executing the protesters: Chief prosecutor
Trial begins in crimes against humanity case over 6 killings in Chankharpul
Former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman in radio communications instructed police to exercise maximum force
Deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wanted protesters to be executed, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said this before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday.
In support of his statement, the chief prosecutor produced the transcript of a recorded telephone conversation between Sheikh Hasina and former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, ASM Maksud Kamal.
The chief prosecutor on Monday made his opening statement in the case concerning crimes against humanity filed over the shooting deaths of six people at Chankharpul in the capital during the mass uprising.
During his statement, he referred to the audio recording and read its contents aloud before the tribunal.
The conversation between Sheikh Hasina and Maksud Kamal took place on 14 July last year. Speaking about it, Tajul Islam said that, on that day, Maksud Kamal told Hasina, “Students from every hall have broken the locks and come out. Now they’ve gathered at Raju Memorial Sculpture, some 4,000-5,000 boys and girls. They’ve also gathered at Mal Chattar, and at any moment they could attack my residence.”
Hasina replied, “I’ve arranged for your house to be protected.”
Maksud Kamal responded, “Yes, yes.”
Hasina then said, “They’ve done it once before…”
Maksud Kamal continued, “They’re getting ready… coming out with sticks and batons.”
Hasina replied, “Sticks and batons won’t do. I’ve instructed the police and the BDR, now BGB, to be on high alert. They wanted to be Razakars; well, they’re all Razakars. Imagine the country we live in!”
Maksud Kamal answered, “Yes, yes… they’re saying we’re all Razakars.”
Hasina then said, “We’ve already hanged Razakars, we’ll do the same to them. Not a single one will be spared, I’m telling you. All this time we’ve been patient, but they’re getting more and more out of control.”
Maksud Kamal replied, “Yes, they’ve grown too bold, far too bold… Apa, please beef up security at campus a bit more… and at my residence as well…”
Then Hasina answered, “I’m arranging for campus security — the whole campus will be covered. BGB, RAB, and police — everything’s in place. I’m instructing people to be stationed inside your residence too. It’s not good to let things go this far.”
‘Will expel them from the university’
The chief prosecutor read out the entire conversation in his opening statement. He said that, during the call, Maksud Kamal also mentioned, “They’ve beaten Chhatra League boys at Bijoy Ekattor Hall. They’ve done the same in a couple of other halls. Chhatra League leaders Saddam (president of the now banned organisation), Inan (general secretary), Shoyon (Dhaka University unit president) were at my residence from evening. I’d been hearing the news and called them over. They came, and we discussed keeping Chhatra League united in each hall and alerting Dhaka North and South units. While doing all this, thousands of students gathered.”
Hasina then said, “What kind of country is this? They grow bolder … look what happened to the Razakars, we hanged them all, and we won’t spare you either.”
Maksud Kamal replied, “Yes, once this trouble dies down, I’ll personally identify and expel from the university all those who are creating this unrest.”
Hasina answered, “All of them must be expelled. I’m telling you, once we’ve tolerated today, we’ll arrest them, detain them, and take whatever action is needed. In England, when students took to the streets like this, didn’t they kill some of them?”
Maksud Kamal responded, “Yes, yes, yes.”
Hasina said, “There’s no other option but to take such action. We’ve been too tolerant, that’s why it’s come to this.”
Maksud Kamal said, “Yes, and we’ve been tolerant too… I’ve told the Chhatra League not to get involved in anything. Since it’s a matter for the court, the court will settle it.”
Hasina replied, “No, the court won’t do; now they’ve issued a 24-hour ultimatum.”
Maksud Kamal said, “Imagine that — in this country, someone gives the president a 24-hour ultimatum.”
Hasina said, “Giving the president a 24-hour ultimatum… there’s a limit to insolence!”
Maksud Kamal replied, “Apa, if things get worse, I’ll let you know. I won’t disturb you at night, but if it happens within half an hour or an hour, I’ll inform you.”
Hasina answered, “No problem… I’m always free.”
Maksud Kamal said, “Yes, yes, yes. Assalamu Alaikum.”
‘Use maximum force’
After presenting the conversation, the chief prosecutor also read out a police wireless message from the then Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman.
On 18 July last year, Rahman instructed, “All officers, wherever you are, carry out your duty. You have my permission to use maximum force to protect our lives and property, to protect offices and courts, and to protect the public. I’ve said it repeatedly, I’ve instructed you, you have the freedom to act according to the situation. Take a kneeling position, aim below the waist, and fire to bring the situation under control. Over.”
‘Orders to kill’
According to Tajul Islam’s opening statement, on 5 August last year, 40–45 police personnel were deployed to Chankharpul under the orders of Habibur Rahman.
He further said that acting under the supervision of then Joint Commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shah Alam Md. Akhtarul Islam, Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Imrul, and Shahbagh police station Inspector Md. Arshad Hossain instructed to fire on targeted individuals.
Following these orders, Constables Sujan Hossain, Imaj Hossain, and Nasirul Islam shot and killed six people in Chankharpul and surrounding areas. Audio clips of these orders have been recovered. Constable Sheikh Shafiq Mohammad confirmed these instructions in a general diary entry at DMP Control Room on 18 July last year.
The chief prosecutor also revealed another phone conversation from 18 July between Sheikh Hasina and former Dhaka South City Mayor Fazle Noor Taposh, in which the former prime minister ordered the use of helicopters, drones, and lethal weapons to indiscriminately fire on protesting students and citizens.
He argued that the Chankharpul murder case rests on strong and reliable direct evidence.
All eight defendants in the Chankharpul case are former police officers. Habibur Rahman, Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty, Shah Alam, and Imrul are fugitives. Arshad Hossain, Sujan Hossain, Imaj Hossain, and Md. Nasirul are in custody and were produced before the tribunal on Monday.
Burial with ‘martyr’s honours
With the opening statement and witness testimony, the formal trial of the Chankharpul case began yesterday, the second such trial to start.
The other trial involves three defendants, including Sheikh Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. The ex-IGP has turned approver but has not yet given his deposition in court.
The trial is being conducted before a three-member tribunal led by Justice Md. Golam Mortuza Majumder, with Justice Md. Shofiul Alam Mahmud and Judge Md. Mohitul Hoque Enam Chowdhury as members.
One of the six killed in Chankharpul on 5 August last year was 17-year-old student Shahariar Khan Anas. His father, Sahariar Khan, testified yesterday as the first witness. He blamed former DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman and the other seven defendants for his son’s death.
He said that, on the morning of 5 August, Anas wrote a letter before joining the protests.
The chief prosecutor read out the letter at the tribunal. Anas wrote, “Mother, I’m going to the rally. I can no longer hold myself back. Sorry, father, for disobeying you. I couldn’t selfishly stay home any longer. If I don’t return alive, don’t grieve, be proud.”
Around 1:30 pm that day, Sahariar Khan received a phone call and went to Mitford Hospital, where he found his son’s blood-soaked body.
During cross-examination, he said that no post-mortem was performed on Anas. The boy was buried without ritual washing, in the same blood-stained clothes, with a “martyr’s honour”.