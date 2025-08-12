Sheikh Hasina thought about executing the protesters: Chief prosecutor

Deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina wanted protesters to be executed, Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam said this before the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday.

In support of his statement, the chief prosecutor produced the transcript of a recorded telephone conversation between Sheikh Hasina and former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, ASM Maksud Kamal.

The chief prosecutor on Monday made his opening statement in the case concerning crimes against humanity filed over the shooting deaths of six people at Chankharpul in the capital during the mass uprising.

During his statement, he referred to the audio recording and read its contents aloud before the tribunal.

The conversation between Sheikh Hasina and Maksud Kamal took place on 14 July last year. Speaking about it, Tajul Islam said that, on that day, Maksud Kamal told Hasina, “Students from every hall have broken the locks and come out. Now they’ve gathered at Raju Memorial Sculpture, some 4,000-5,000 boys and girls. They’ve also gathered at Mal Chattar, and at any moment they could attack my residence.”