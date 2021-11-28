Munier Chowdhury’s 96th birth anniversary observed by Theatre

He was jailed for two years for his support in the Bengali Language Movement, and while in prison, he showed up at the Master’s examination in Bengali literature in 1954 and stood first. In 1958, he acquired his third Master’s degree in linguistics from Harvard University.

In 1947, Choudhury began his career in teaching at Brajalal College in Khulna. He was moved to Jagannath College in Dhaka in 1950. He then joined Dhaka University in 1950 and taught both in the departments of English and Bengali, later promoted as a professor in 1970 and the dean of the faculty of arts in 1971.

During his imprisonment in 1952-54, Munier Chowdhury wrote his symbolic drama on the historic language movement, Kobor (The Grave). He then went on writing some of his iconic works including Roktakto Prantor (1959), Chithi (1966) and Polashi Barrack O Onyanno (1969).