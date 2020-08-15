Murtaja Baseer's contributions in painting to encourage future gens: PM

Artist Murtaja Baseer
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of famous artist Murtaja Baseer, reports news agency UNB.

In a condolence message, she said Murtaja Baseer's unique contributions in flourishing country's arena of painting will encourage the future generations.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.

Murtaja Baseer died at a hospital in the capital on Saturday at the age of 88. He was diagnosed with novel coronavirus disease.

