Ekushey Padak winning artist Murtaja Baseer passes away

Noted artist Murtaja Baseer has died of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a private hospital in the capital.

He was 88.

Murtaja Baseer had been undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in the capital.

Artist’s daughter Munir Baseer confirmed this to Prothom Alo. She said her father died at 9:10am on Saturday.