Mute celebrations, hopes for better future amid countrywide lockdown

The nation is welcoming Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla New Year 1428, today (Wednesday) virtually as the government has enforced a weeklong stricter restriction from 14 April to stem the alarming spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Pahela Baishakh is one of the most colourful and biggest festivals through which the Bangalees bid farewell to the old year and welcome the New Year.

On this occasion, people from all walks of life wear traditional dresses. Women wear white sarees with red borders and adorn themselves with bangles, flowers, and tips, while men wear white pyjamas and panjabi or kurta.

The city people usually start the day with the traditional breakfast of "panta bhat" (soaked rice), green chilli, onion and fried fish at Ramna Park, Suhrawardy Udyan, Dhaka University campus, Rabindra Sarobor at Dhanmondi and other amusement places.