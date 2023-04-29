PM arrives in Washington DC

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Washington DC Saturday to attend the ceremony marking 50-year partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank in Washington DC on 1st May.
A United Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC at around 3:35pm Washington time (1:35am on Saturday Bangladesh Time).
Ambassador of Bangladesh to the USA Muhammad Imran received the prime minister at the airport.
After her seven-day visit to Washington DC, she will leave the USA for London on 4 May to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as the king and the queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.
Earlier on 25 April, a special chartered VVIP flight (BG1403) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Haneda International Airport, Tokyo at 4:45pm (local time).
Japan had rolled out a red carpet to welcome the Bangladeshi prime minister and gave her the state guard of honour at the airport.
During her visit to Japan, she signed eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties; defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation.
On 26 April, Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call on the Emperor of Japan Naruhito. Then on the same day, she held a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida after the signing of the deals.
The premier also attended an investment summit and a community reception alongside handing over the "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to four Japanese nationals on 27 April for their contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.
During her visit to Tokyo, the prime minister attended several additional bilateral meetings with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as well as leaders of JAICA, JETRO, JEBIC, JBPFL and JBCCEC.
She also met the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe and Japanese architect Tadao Ando.
Her sister Sheikh Rehana, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque, prime minister's private industry and investment adviser Salman F Rahman, state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid and state minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak along with concerned high level government officials accompanied the prime minister during her visit to Japan.
The prime minister is scheduled to reach Dhaka from London on 9 May.