PM arrives in Washington DC

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Washington DC Saturday to attend the ceremony marking 50-year partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank in Washington DC on 1st May.

A United Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC at around 3:35pm Washington time (1:35am on Saturday Bangladesh Time).

Ambassador of Bangladesh to the USA Muhammad Imran received the prime minister at the airport.