Khaleda returns home from hospital Wednesday evening

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home on Wednesday night after receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for 45 days.

“Madam (Khaleda) was discharged from the hospital in the evening as per the advice of the medical board,” said her media wing member Shamsuddin Didar, quoting her personal physician Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said the BNP chief left the hospital at 7:00pm and arrived home around 8:30pm.

Contacted, Dr Zahid said Khaleda was discharged from the hospital as her physical condition is now stable.

“She’ll be under close observation by doctors at her home,” he added.

A BNP leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the process of sending Khaleda Zia to the UK for better treatment is underway. “Once she is fit for the long journey, she will be flown to the UK.”