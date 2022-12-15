Money being taken for free birth control and vaccines

Shetu Rani Mandal (40) has been a resident of Nandipara in Khilgaon of the capital city for long. She has two daughters and a son. Her husband works as a painter. For long Shetu Rani has been taking Sukhi, the free birth control pill supplied by the government. She would take one packet every month for free from the family welfare visitor. However, over the past six or seven months she has had to pay Tk 20 for the packet to the non-government organisation designated to provide the government service. She wants to know why, of all a sudden, she has to pay for the birth control pill.

Two other women who were standing with Shetu Rani, told this correspondent that they too were having to pay for the government oral birth control pill and condoms. They said, they even had to pay Tk 50 for the three-month short term birth control injections.