Sylhet Osmani Airport: Boarding bridge wheel blast leaves 1 dead, another injured

A technician was killed and another seriously injured after a wheel of the boarding bridge exploded at Sylhet Osmani International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased, Roman Ahmed, 28, hailed from Luchai village in Sylhet Sadar Upazila. The injured, Enamul, 25, is from Mahaldig village in the same area and is currently receiving treatment at Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The explosion occurred while 5 to 6 workers were repairing the wheels of the airport’s boarding bridge, said airport director Hafiz Ahmed.