Sylhet Osmani Airport: Boarding bridge wheel blast leaves 1 dead, another injured
A technician was killed and another seriously injured after a wheel of the boarding bridge exploded at Sylhet Osmani International Airport on Thursday afternoon.
The deceased, Roman Ahmed, 28, hailed from Luchai village in Sylhet Sadar Upazila. The injured, Enamul, 25, is from Mahaldig village in the same area and is currently receiving treatment at Osmani Medical College Hospital.
The explosion occurred while 5 to 6 workers were repairing the wheels of the airport’s boarding bridge, said airport director Hafiz Ahmed.
They were initially taken to Osmani Medical College Hospital. Roman was later transferred to Ragib Rabeya Medical College Hospital's ICU, where he succumbed to his injuries, he added.
Director Hafiz further said that this is a routine maintenance work and it was being carried out by outsourced workers from a company named Sunrise.
He mentioned that the cause of the sudden accident is under investigation, but there was no damage to the airport or any aircraft.
Syed Anisur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the Airport police station, confirmed that no airport facilities were affected in the incident.