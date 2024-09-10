401 people’s eyesight damaged in pellets

A total of 401 people’s eyesight has been damaged after being hit by pellets during student-mass movement in July and August.

Of them, 19 have lost sight in both eyes and 382 people lost one eye.

Apart from this, two eyes of two people and one eye of 42 people have severe visual impairment.

This information was gleaned from the National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital located in Agargaon of the capital. From 17 July to 27 August, a total of 856 people were treated at the hospital with eye injuries. 718 of them had to be admitted to hospital and 520 people had to undergo eye surgery.

Six of the people who lost sight in both eyes are students; two each are labourers, drivers and job holders and one is a teacher. Professional identities of the remaining six could not be known.

Information of 579 people who were treated at the NIOH during and after the anti-discrimination student movement could be obtained. Among them 558 were men and 21 women.