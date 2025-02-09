Former justice Abdur Rouf passes away
Former justice and chief election commissioner Mohammad Abdur Rouf has died at 91. He breathed his last at 9:50 am on Sunday, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka.
He is survived by two sons and a daughter. The office of the attorney general mourned the death and extended condolence to the bereaved family members.
Abdur Rouf served as the chief election commissioner from 25 December, 1990 to 18 April, 1995. His son Arshadur Rouf is now serving as additional attorney general.