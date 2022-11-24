Banks have enough money, reserve is fine: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday dismissed the notion that there is any shortage of currency in the country’s banks, saying such talks are nothing but baseless rumours.

“Some people talk about the reserve, but there is no problem there. Some say there is no money in the banks which is a blatant lie. Even yesterday (Wednesday) I had a meeting with the Bangladesh Bank governor and others concerned. It was confirmed that we have enough money in the banks,” Hasina said.

Hasina, who is the president of ruling party Awami League, made this statement while addressing a mammoth public rally at Jeshore stadium.