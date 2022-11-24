Banks have enough money, reserve is fine: PM Hasina

“If you withdraw your money from the banks and keep your money in your houses, then thieves can steal your money. It will just create opportunities for the thieves,” she said.
She said, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there is an economic crisis everywhere across the globe. But in Bangladesh, “we have kept our economy standing on a strong base till now.”
“We have remittance inflow, foreign investments incoming, export income has increased and our tax collection has also increased. When all countries are struggling to avoid a recession, Bangladesh has still remained strong economically,” she added.
The PM urged the people not to pay heed to any rumours.
“BNP is spreading rumours all the time and you all know that,” she said in the rally.
The PM said that BNP had never done anything for the welfare and betterment of the country and its people.
“They always engaged in looting while they were in power,” she said.
She mentioned that during 2001-06, BNP left the foreign reserve at $2.5 billion only. When AL formed the government in 2009 for the second time it was $5 billion after the regime of the caretaker government.
During the pandemic there was no export and import, as a result the reserve shrunk to $48 billion, she said.
Hasina said that the government has spent money for procuring vaccines, fertiliser, rice, wheat and corn for the people.
“It (reserve money) did not go anywhere, it was spent for the welfare of the people,” she said.
She mentioned that the government now is constructing roads, pools, bridges and other constructions for the people.
“We have invested in various projects, given stimulus for export, agriculture and fulfilling the deficit money which accumulated up to $8 billion,” she said.
Coming down heavily on BNP, the AL chief said BNP, while in power, failed to give anything to the country and its people except looting, killing and money laundering.
“They embezzled the country’s money and for that they have been convicted. Tarique Zia is convicted for seven years of imprisonment and fined Tk 20 crore. He is also convicted for arms smuggling,” she said.
Regarding Khaleda Zia, she said, the opposition leader not only looted the people’s money, but also looted money from orphans.
“Khaleda Zia has been convicted for siphoning money from the Zia Orphanage. What can these convicted leaders and their party give to the people?" she questioned.
Talking about the unprecedented development of the country in AL’s three consecutive terms, the prime minister said that the government is working tirelessly so that Bangladesh can stand upright in the world arena with dignity.
Briefly describing various pro-people activities of the government for different sections of society, she said that AL always works for the welfare of the people.
Thanking the people of the country including Jashore for repeatedly casting their votes in favour of Awami League and its symbol boat, she urged all to vote for her party again in the next general elections.
“Promise me that in the next election you will cast your ballots for Boat symbol… Raise your hands and promise me,” she urged.
While the crowd raised their hands, Hasina thanked them and assured them of more development activities in Jashore as well as throughout the country.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, AL MP elected from Khulna Sheikh Helal, AL presidium members Md. Abdur Razzak, Piyush Kanti Bhattacharya and Jahangir Kabir Nanak also spoke at the rally.
Jashore district AL president Shahidul Islam Milon presided over the rally. District Awami League general secretary Shahin Chaklader conducted it.
A boat-shaped stage was prepared at the rally venue by leaders and activists of Awami League, exhilarated by the prime minister’s presence as the chief guest.
Thousands of people joined the rally that started at 3:00pm.
The law enforcement agencies and district administration deployed Rapid Action Battalion's (RAB) dog squad alongside other precautions to ensure security.
A team of 400 volunteers was formed to make the rally a success.