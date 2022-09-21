Dengue spread to 50 districts

Dengue patients have been found in 50 districts this year but the government has no effective initiative to prevent the mosquito-borne disease across the country. The number of actual dengue patient is much higher than the number reported by the health department.

Dengue has been a significant public health concern in Bangladesh for more than two decades. Since 2000, many people are being infected with the disease every year. People are dying of it too.

In 2020, the first year of novel coronavirus outbreak, the dengue infection rate was a bit low. But last year, 28,429 dengue-infected people were admitted to hospitals while, 105 of them died.