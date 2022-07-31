Directive to restrict use of ‘Indigenous’ unconstitutional

The information ministry’s circular restricting the use of the word ‘Indigenous’ in the media is unconstitutional and tantamount to contempt of the court, said 49 eminent citizens of the country in a joint statement on Saturday.

“The Information Ministry has sent a circular to all the television channel owners saying that they will have to broadcast the restriction on using the word ‘Indigenous’ to prevent those who’ll take part in programs commemorating the International Day of The World’s Indigenous Peoples on 9 August from using the word. We find the restriction self-contradictory as the government, which has imposed the restriction had used the word ‘Indigenous’ more than once in its election manifesto in 2008,” read the statement.