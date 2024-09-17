Shahriar Kabir, Mozammel Babu and Shyamal Dutta put on 7-day remand
The court has placed journalists Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta and the Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee chairman Shahriar Kabir on a 7-day remand each in two cases.
Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the order today, Tuesday.
Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta was produced before the court seeking a 10-day remand plea in a murder case filed with the Bhashantek police station on Tuesday morning.
Editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV Mozammel Babu and writer Shahriar Kabir were also produced before the court seeking a 10-day remand each in a murder case filed with the Ramna police station.
They were produced before the court under strict police protection at 9:00am today. They were wearing bullet proof jackets and helmets.
The defence seeks cancellation of the remand plea. After hearing the both sides, the court granted a 7-day remand for each of them.
Locals detained Mozammel Babu and Shyamal Dutta while they were entering India illegally through Dhobaura border area under Mymensingh district. Later and handed them over to police.
Police arrested Shahriar Kabir from Banani's residence in the capital at midnight on Monday.
A murder case was filed against 164 people including Sheikh Hasina over the death of a youth named Fazlur, 31, at Bhasantek area. On 12 September, Fazlur's brother Md Sabuj fled the case. According to the case statement, Fazlur died from a bullet during the victory procession of the students-masses in front of Diganta Filling Station at Bhasantek on 5 August. Shyamal Dutta was arrested in this case.
On 18 July, Liza Akhtar, 19, was staying on the 14th floor of an apartment at Siddheswari New Circular Road. On the day, hundreds of sound grenades, tear gas shells and rubber bullets were fired from helicopters. Liza was hit by bullets at that time. Later, she died on 22 July..
Liza Akhtar's father Joynal Shikder filed a case against 174 people including Sheikh Hasina with the Ramna police station in the capital on 5 September. Shahriar Kabir and Mozammel Babu were arrested in this case.