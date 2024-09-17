Shahriar Kabir, Mozammel Babu and Shyamal Dutta put on 7-day remand

The court has placed journalists Mozammel Babu, Shyamal Dutta and the Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee chairman Shahriar Kabir on a 7-day remand each in two cases.

Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court passed the order today, Tuesday.

Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta was produced before the court seeking a 10-day remand plea in a murder case filed with the Bhashantek police station on Tuesday morning.

Editor-in-chief of Ekattor TV Mozammel Babu and writer Shahriar Kabir were also produced before the court seeking a 10-day remand each in a murder case filed with the Ramna police station.