25 km tailback at Jamuna bridge area

The pressure of vehicles due to the Eid journey has led to a 25-kilometre tailback along the Dhaka-Tangail-Jamuna Bridge highway.

The homebound people have been experiencing this congestion since early Thursday. As a result, vehicles are moving slowly and intermittently.

Police sources say people are returning home to spend the holy Eid-ul-Azha with friends and families. So the number of vehicles on the road is much higher than normal times. Several vehicles broke down at different points on the highway during the night, causing traffic congestion. There was a 25-kilometre-tailback up to the bypass along the Tangail city around 9:00 am. Vehicles were seen standing still at the same place for a long time.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, a Dinajpur-bound passenger, said they reached the Tangail bypass area at 7:00 am in the morning. They were able to cover only six to seven kilometres in two hours.