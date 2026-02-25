Pilkhana carnage: Home minister rules out new probe commission, vows justice

The home minister made the remarks after laying wreaths at the Banani Military Graveyard in the capital on the occasion of National Martyred Army Day, marking the anniversary of the 2009 Pilkhana carnage.

He said the government is committed to taking all necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of such a tragic incident in the future.

Responding to a question from journalists about the government’s position regarding a fresh investigation into the 2009 BDR carnage, the home minister clarified that no new commission would be formed.

Instead, he said, the government would implement the recommendations of the national independent commission that had been set up by the immediate past interim government to re-investigate the incident.