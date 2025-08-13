Educationist Jatin Sarker passes away

Jatin Sarkrr had long been suffering from old-age complications, as well as polyarthritis. He underwent surgery in June. Afterwards, he was taken to his daughter’s home in Mymensingh. As his condition deteriorated there, he was admitted to a hospital in Dhaka. Recently, he was again brought back to Mymensingh.

Communist Party of Bangladesh’s (CPB) Mymensingh district unit general secretary Sheikh Bahar Majumdar told Prothom Alo around 3:30 pm that Jatin Sarkar died at 2:40 pm in the ICU of Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. His body is currently at the hospital. The body will be taken to the district’s Udichi office at 4:00 pm for the public to pay their respects. Later, it will be taken to his home district, Netrokona, for the funeral.