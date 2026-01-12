Call to stand by cold-stricken people

Human rights leader and chairperson of Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation (BHRF), Alena Khan, called on human rights activists and citizens concerned to come forward to support people suffering from severe cold across the country.

She made the appeal during a BHRF trustee board meeting held in Dhaka, said a press release.

Speaking at the meeting, Alena Khan said compassion is one of the greatest human values and stressed that people should rise above all differences to help those in need during difficult times.