Call to stand by cold-stricken people
Human rights leader and chairperson of Bangladesh Human Rights Foundation (BHRF), Alena Khan, called on human rights activists and citizens concerned to come forward to support people suffering from severe cold across the country.
She made the appeal during a BHRF trustee board meeting held in Dhaka, said a press release.
Speaking at the meeting, Alena Khan said compassion is one of the greatest human values and stressed that people should rise above all differences to help those in need during difficult times.
She urged individuals to assist cold-affected people according to their ability, adding that those guided by humanitarian values cannot remain silent while others suffer.
The meeting was chaired by Alena Khan and conducted by BHRF secretary general Zia Habib Ahsan. Several trustee board members and advisors; including HE Ziauddin Adil, Md Omar Faruk, Syed Mohammad Harun, Sarkar Asif Peal, Lion Salma Adil MJF, and Fatima Zahra Ahsan Raisa, participated in the discussion, emphasising the importance of collective responsibility in humanitarian service.
It was reported that BHRF branches in Dhaka, Chattogram, Cumilla, Pabna (Ishwardi), and other districts have already launched winter clothing collection and distribution programs. These activities are being closely monitored as cold conditions continue to worsen.
During the meeting, trustee board member Lion Salma Adil MJF, also the Founder of the Salma Adil Foundation, donated Tk 50,000 to support winter relief initiatives.
The meeting also discussed key organizational matters, including election observation in selected districts and plans for law and human rights fairs.
In addition, awards were announced for branches that observed World Human Rights Day on 10 December 2025. Cumilla Metropolitan Branch secured first place, followed by Hathazari Upazila Branch in second place, Chattogram District and Metropolitan Branch in third place, and Ishwardi Branch receiving an appreciation award.