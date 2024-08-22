Yunus asks advisers to stand by flood-hit people

He said the ongoing flood situation was discussed in the meeting of the advisers' council held at the chief adviser's Jamuna office here.

During the meeting, Prof Yunus also called upon the advisers to visit the flood-affected areas.

Shafiqul Alam said about 3.6 million people have been affected in the ongoing flood in 10 districts and the advisers will visit these districts and stand by the flood victims.

Citing data of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, he said the flood situation was created in the country due to sustained rains, while dying of canals, waterbodies and rivers also contributed to the flooding.