Yunus asks advisers to stand by flood-hit people
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has urged all the advisers to stand by the flood-hit people as the flood situation is deteriorating in the country's 10 districts, leaving over 3.6 million people affected.
Briefing reporters at Foreign Service Academy after a meeting of the council of advisers, chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam said Prof Yunus also asked the advisers to inquire about the state of flood-affected people round-the-clock.
He said the ongoing flood situation was discussed in the meeting of the advisers' council held at the chief adviser's Jamuna office here.
During the meeting, Prof Yunus also called upon the advisers to visit the flood-affected areas.
Shafiqul Alam said about 3.6 million people have been affected in the ongoing flood in 10 districts and the advisers will visit these districts and stand by the flood victims.
Citing data of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, he said the flood situation was created in the country due to sustained rains, while dying of canals, waterbodies and rivers also contributed to the flooding.