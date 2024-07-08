Not clear if all quotas will be reinstated or not

It is not clear yet whether all quotas are being reinstated or only freedom fighters' quota in the recruitment of government jobs.

The matter, however, will be clear after the full verdict of the High Court.

The offspring of freedom fighters filed a writ with the High Court challenging the abolition of the quota for Class I and II in government jobs. Following the hearing on that writ, the High Court on 5 June declared the cancellation of the quota as illegal.

Deputy attorney general Sheikh Saifuzzaman represented the state in the writ.

He told Prothom Alo on Sunday that it now seems that all quotas have been reinstated but it cannot be confirmed until the full verdict of the High Court is available.