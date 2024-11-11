53 former secretaries made accused in attempt to a murder case

53 former secretaries have been made accused in a case filed over attempts to murder by indiscriminately firing at protesters during the Student's against Discrimination Movement.

Allegations have been made in the case that former secretaries are the 'agents of intelligent agencies of a different country'.

In the case, the accused former secretaries are described as "collaborators of fascism, harmful to the state, and corrupt officials." Among the accused is Mohammad Mahbub Hossain, who retired just a month ago as the cabinet secretary. Others include former cabinet secretary Kabir Bin Anwar, former principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, Abdus Sobhan Sikder, and Tofazzal Hossain Mia.

On 29 October, the case was filed at the chief metropolitan magistrate's (CMM) court in Dhaka by Mohammad Zaman Hossain Khan, a former leader of the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, student wing of BNP. He is currently involved in BNP politics and runs a contractor firm. In total, 196 people have been named as defendants in the case.