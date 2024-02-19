HC directs for submission of list of registrable GI products 

The High Court, with a bench consisting of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sardar Rashed Jahangir, issued a directive during a preliminary hearing of a writ today.

The directive mandates the submission of a list of Geographical Indication (GI) products eligible for national and international registration, along with already registered products, to the court.

The court has set 19 March as the deadline for submitting the report (compliance) regarding the implementation of this directive.