HC directs for submission of list of registrable GI products
The High Court, with a bench consisting of Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar and Justice Sardar Rashed Jahangir, issued a directive during a preliminary hearing of a writ today.
The directive mandates the submission of a list of Geographical Indication (GI) products eligible for national and international registration, along with already registered products, to the court.
The court has set 19 March as the deadline for submitting the report (compliance) regarding the implementation of this directive.
Sarwat Siraj Shukla filed the writ on Sunday, seeking directions for the preparation of a consolidated list of GI products. She herself represented the court during the hearing of the writ.
Later, Sarwat Siraj Shukla informed Prothom Alo that the High Court directed the submission of two lists: one comprising products registered as GI in Bangladesh, and another listing nationally and internationally registrable GI products within one month. The hearing is scheduled for 19 March.