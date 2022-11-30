IEDA marks Bangladesh as authoritarian regime 

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA) has marked Bangladesh as an authoritarian regime and said the people here are facing restrictions on the freedom of expression.

The Sweden-based think tank made the disclosure in a report, titled “The Global State of Democracy 2022”, on Wednesday.

Apart from Bangladesh, the report included China, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, and Kazakhstan to the category of authoritarian regime.

Referring to the Digital Security Act in Bangladesh, the IEDEA said it targets online content under the guise of fighting disinformation and protecting infrastructure against cyberattacks.