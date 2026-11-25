Train services to Gopalganj, which have been suspended, will not resume immediately. Train connections with the district have remained suspended since 15 November, when leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, vandalised various establishments and held a show of force.

Sources at the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Home Affairs said the government was not considering resuming train services at this time due to fears of sabotage. The initiative to resume services will be taken once the situation returns to normal.

Operations at Tungipara and Muksudpur police stations in Gopalganj, which were set on fire, will also not resume anytime soon. Sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs said local residents had been requesting that the two police stations resume operations.