Gopalganj train services, police station unlikely to reopen soon; govt allocations remain suspended
Train services to Gopalganj, which have been suspended, will not resume immediately. Train connections with the district have remained suspended since 15 November, when leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, vandalised various establishments and held a show of force.
Sources at the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Home Affairs said the government was not considering resuming train services at this time due to fears of sabotage. The initiative to resume services will be taken once the situation returns to normal.
Operations at Tungipara and Muksudpur police stations in Gopalganj, which were set on fire, will also not resume anytime soon. Sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs said local residents had been requesting that the two police stations resume operations.
However, it would take more time to restart their activities. Their operations are currently being run from Gopalganj Sadar Police Station.
The Ministry of Home Affairs will begin renovation work on the two police stations once the situation returns to normal.
Meanwhile, several government sources have confirmed to Prothom Alo that various government allocations in Gopalganj will remain suspended for the time being.
Under the Ministry of Local Government, allocations are made to district councils, upazila councils, municipalities and union councils across the country. A decision has been taken not to release the third instalment of funds allocated to Gopalganj. Financial assistance is generally provided to district councils, upazila councils, municipalities and union councils in four instalments. The release of the instalment covering January to March for Gopalganj will remain suspended.
Asked about the matter, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Manzur Morshed Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that the Ministry of Railways would handle the issue of resuming train services.
Police personnel from the two burnt police stations are still working in the district. However, he did not comment on when the operations of the two police stations might resume.
On the matter, Muksudpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mahmud Ashik Kabir told Prothom Alo that renovation work on the two burnt police stations had not begun. It would take some time. Train services had also not resumed, and it would take time for them to restart.
Government Will Not Use Force
On 15 November, the Awami League, whose activities are banned, along with its associate and fraternal organisations, held a protest procession and rally in Gopalganj carrying various locally made weapons, including logi-boitha (traditional bamboo poles and oars), machetes and Chinese axes.
That day, a police armoured personnel carrier (APC) was set on fire and a police box was vandalised. The party’s leaders and activists also vandalised the nameplates at the July Memorial and Hadi Chattar.
They then set fire to the homes of three local BNP lawmakers. Two police stations were also burnt down. In response, the government suspended train connections between Gopalganj and other districts from 15 November.
Following the sabotage on 15 November, Tungipara Police Station in Gopalganj was set on fire on 17 November, and Muksudpur Police Station on 19 November. Operations at the two police stations have remained suspended since then.
Local residents have been facing difficulties as a result. They are unable to file general diaries (GDs) or cases. Later, on 23 November, clashes broke out at the roundabout in the Old Launch Ghat area of Gopalganj town over a protest procession by the Awami League and its associate organisations. At least 20 people were injured, including four who suffered gunshot wounds.
A senior official at the Ministry of Home Affairs told Prothom Alo that the government would not use force against any future activities of the Awami League, whose activities are banned.
No lethal weapons would be used either. This is the government’s position. The official added that even if trees were cut down and placed across roads again, or people’s homes were attacked, the government’s position would remain unchanged.
Five Trains Suspended in Gopalganj
Sources at the Ministry of Railways said five trains used to operate in Gopalganj each day. Before services were suspended, the Tungipara Express left Gopalganj for Rajshahi at 6:00 am.
It returned to Gopalganj from Rajshahi by 10:30 pm. The Abhijatri Commuter Train operated once a day from Dhaka to Gopalganj.
The Ruposhi Bangla ran from Dhaka to Benapole in Jashore via Kashiani in Gopalganj. In addition, the Jahanabad Express operated from Dhaka to Khulna via Kashiani in Gopalganj.
The Bhatiapara Express ran from Bhanga in Faridpur to Bhatiapara Railway Station in Gopalganj. All these train services have remained suspended since 15 November.
Local residents have been facing difficulties because of the suspension of train services. Many people travel more frequently by train than by bus. Travelling to Dhaka by train takes less time and costs less. Some local residents have been contacting the Ministry of Home Affairs to request the resumption of train services.
A source familiar with the matter said the Ministry of Railways had contacted the Ministry of Home Affairs about resuming train services in Gopalganj. However, taking security concerns into account, the advice was not to resume train connections immediately.
Relevant officials say the Awami League, whose activities are banned, has several programmes scheduled for next month. There could be further attacks and vandalism during those programmes, potentially escalating tensions again. Therefore, these services are unlikely to resume until the situation returns to normal.