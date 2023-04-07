Teesta water diversion plan: India yet to respond to Bangladesh’s diplomatic communiqué

“I’ve seen the comment by the (Bangladesh) foreign secretary. This is something we have not made any statement as yet.”

Bangladesh foreign ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin also said India has not yet responded to their diplomatic note (note verbale) seeking to know about the digging of two new canals in West Bengal to withdraw Teesta water.

Earlier, The Telegraph of Kolkata ran a report saying the Bengal irrigation department took possession of around 1,000 acres to dig two more canals under the Teesta Barrage Project to channelise water for agricultural purposes.