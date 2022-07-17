DGDA approves Bangavax for clinical trial in 1st phase

Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has approved Globe Biotech Limited's Covid-19 vaccine Bangavax to begin clinical trials in the first phase.

The DGDA deputy director Salahuddin confirmed the matter to UNB on Sunday.

The trial will take place at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU).

Mamun Al Mahtab, professor of hepatology at BSMMU, is the principal investigator of this trial.