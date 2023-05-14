Low gas pressure, frequent load shedding

Cyclone Mocha has affected electricity and gas supply in the country. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply has been completely halted as part of precaution. Gas flow in the pipeline has declined. Households are suffering due to gas outage. Also, electricity production fell due to gas crisis. A large part of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram is experiencing frequent load shedding.

The deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a very severe cyclone. Therefore gas supply from two floating LNG terminals was stopped at 11:00 pm on Friday. The two floating terminals at Maheshkhali have already been moved to the deep sea. LNG imported through the two terminals is refined and supplied to the pipeline. It is learned that it may take Tuesday to resume the gas supply after setting up the connection.

Consumers may experience gas and power outage for at least three days. Gas crisis started in Chattogram and Cumilla region from midnight on Friday. Gas-run power plants in these areas were shut down which led to frequent load shedding. Dhaka residents also witnessed the crisis from Saturday morning. The power distribution companies are tackling the situation by implementing hourly load shedding intermittently. The gas and electricity distribution company has apologised to the consumers.