Victims of cyber violence
Women ‘easy targets’ in cyberspace too
The July Uprising was an unprecedented event in the country’s history, with notable participation from women. However, many of the women who took to the streets also became victims of cyber violence.
Recently, this correspondent spoke with several women who participated in the mass uprising multiple times. They shared that their unwavering determination allowed them to stand fearlessly in the face of bullets.
Yet, even during those challenging times, they faced online harassment, including hateful comments and distorted videos created to defame them. This relentless cyber abuse took a toll on their mental health, leaving many demoralised and depressed.
One woman, who actively participated in the student-people movement, said that her videos were deliberately clipped and manipulated, leading to a flood of hateful comments. Distorted videos about her circulated online, and even her neighbours began harassing her parents. However, her parents remained supportive, choosing to ignore the negativity.
Another woman recounted how one of her classmates withdrew entirely from post-movement activities, unable to cope with the harassment.
Beyond the cyber abuse, women also faced challenges in securing leadership roles in the post-movement period. Many were sidelined, while others were forced to step away due to persistent online attacks.
According to a police report, the highest number of cyber harassment complaints last year were recorded in September and October—right after the movement.
According to the Police Cyber Support Centre for Women (PCSW) run by the Police Headquarters, 9,117 complaints of harassment were received in 2024. Of these, 715 were received in January, 653 in February, 723 in March, 730 in April, 773 in May, 842 in June, 710 in July, 630 in August, 979 in September, 881 in October, 714 in November and 767 in December.
The cyber space is increasingly being used as an “easy weapon” to harass and harm women in various situations. Perpetrators of cyber violence against women include not only strangers but also acquaintances, ex-husbands, ex-boyfriends, online friends, classmates, friends, and even neighbours.
Bangladesh Mahila Parishad President Fauzia Moslem told Prothom Alo that ensuring women’s safety and secure access to the digital space is essential. “Laws are being passed, but their enforcement remains inadequate. If this continues, women’s daily lives will become unbearable, which is completely unacceptable. The government must now prioritise women’s safety,” she emphasised.
Perpetrators both acquaintances and strangers
In November last year, a college girl from Jhenaidah accepted a friend request on Instagram. Although the account appeared to belong to a girl, she soon realised that it was actually operated by a boy. After chatting for some time, the situation took a disturbing turn—an explicit video was created using her face and body and was sent to her as a form of harassment.
A similar incident occurred in Tangail’s Bhuiyanpur Upazila, where, starting from 8 January, pornographic videos were fabricated using images of 13 individuals, including eight schoolgirls. The perpetrators then demanded money from the victims’ families.
One of the victims, a devastated mother, told Prothom Alo that a pornographic video was created using the facial features of her 16-year-old daughter, and the culprits demanded Tk 2 million.
When the family refused to pay, another fake video was made—this time using the images of both her and her 11-year-old daughter—which was then circulated in a group. In tears, she said, “I can’t take this anymore. If this continues for a few more days, I will not survive.”
Human rights activist Taslima Tinni also became a victim of cyber violence after protesting the incident in a Messenger group.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, she said, “After experiencing such an attack myself, I now fully understand the suffering of the victims. I always thought of myself as strong, but even I felt deeply depressed and hopeless.”
“There is an urgent need for a large-scale campaign against cyber violence, as well as strict enforcement of punishment for perpetrators,” she stated.
In the incidents in Jhenaidah and Tangail, the victims filed complaints with the local police station and the Police Cyber Support for Women (PCSW). In the first case, PCSW identified a young neighbour as the perpetrator, while in the second, the accused was a teenage classmate of the victim. Law enforcement officials have since arrested both suspects.
A PhD study titled “Psychosocial Changes in Women Victims of Cyber Violence and Evaluation of the Criminal Justice System in Bangladesh” found that the highest number of cyber violence cases against women—about 33 per cent—were committed by ex-boyfriends. Another 20 per cent of victims were targeted by online friends, 16 per cent by strangers, 12 per cent by ex-husbands, 8 per cent by friends, 6 per cent by colleagues and classmates, and 4 per cent by relatives.
The study also revealed that nearly 90 per cent of the victims reside in urban areas. Among them, around 37 per cent are students, 29 per cent are government employees, 20 per cent work in the private sector, and 12 per cent are housewives.
The research was conducted during the period 2021-22 and was published in November last year. It was carried out by Associate Professor Rokhsana Siddiquei under the supervision of Professor Muhammad Umar Farooq, Chairman of the Department of Criminology and Police Science at Maulana Bhashani University of Science and Technology.
Smaller number of complaints
In connection with the incident in Tangail, mother of another schoolgirl said she did not want to file any lawsuit in fear of humiliations. “You and I know this is a fake video. But not everyone wants to understand this way. My daughter will go through hell if they spread this video during her marriage,” she expressed.
PCSW report said a total of 42,642 complaints were filed between 16 November 2020 and 31 December 2024. One third of the complainants later show disinterest in providing detailed information and take legal actions.
The PhD research study says no complaints are filed in 90 per cent cases of cyber violence. Some 25 per cent of the cases are not filed due to lack of legal assistance, 23 per cent fearing harassment, and 17 per cent in fear of losing respect.
An analysis of 520 cases filed at cyber crimes tribunal between 28 July 2013 and 10 February 2016 shows that 328 cases were scrapped. Of the 147 respondents in the research, 61 per cent said they filed general diary.
Among them, 62 per cent informed the researcher that the accused in their cases were arrested while 67 per cent of the victims said the accused did not face punishment due to complexities over investigation, collecting evidence became tougher and the trial was not conducted effectively and with efficiency.
Speaking about this, police headquarters Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Enamul Haque (media and public relations department) told Prothom Alo that it is not possible for the police to take legal actions unless they receive complaints.
Encouraging the victim women to file complaints, he pointed out that female police members assist the victims at PCSW. The victims could file their complaints there at ease.
Urge to modernise police stations
There is an opportunity to file lawsuits under Cyber Security Act, 2023 and Pornography Control Act, 2012 in the of instances of cyber violence and pornography.
Bangladesh National Woman Lawyers’ Association (BNWLA) adviser Salma Ali urged to modernise the police stations to boost victims' reliance on the judicial process.
She told Prothom Alo that the police stations do not have sufficient capacity to identify the accused in those incidents. That is why the police have to be trained on how to identify the accused maintaining privacy of the victims.
