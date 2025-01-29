Women ‘easy targets’ in cyberspace too

The July Uprising was an unprecedented event in the country’s history, with notable participation from women. However, many of the women who took to the streets also became victims of cyber violence.

Recently, this correspondent spoke with several women who participated in the mass uprising multiple times. They shared that their unwavering determination allowed them to stand fearlessly in the face of bullets.

Yet, even during those challenging times, they faced online harassment, including hateful comments and distorted videos created to defame them. This relentless cyber abuse took a toll on their mental health, leaving many demoralised and depressed.

One woman, who actively participated in the student-people movement, said that her videos were deliberately clipped and manipulated, leading to a flood of hateful comments. Distorted videos about her circulated online, and even her neighbours began harassing her parents. However, her parents remained supportive, choosing to ignore the negativity.

Another woman recounted how one of her classmates withdrew entirely from post-movement activities, unable to cope with the harassment.