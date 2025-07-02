CA urges UN to develop effective mechanism to fight disinformation

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged the United Nations (UN) to develop an effective mechanism to fight disinformation and support media maintaining ethical standards.

The Chief Adviser made the call when Susan Vize, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to Bangladesh, and Mehdi Benchelah, Senior Project Officer, Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists Section, UNESCO, called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna here.

The UNESCO officials met the Chief Adviser ahead of the launching of a report titled "An Assessment of Bangladesh's Media Landscape: Focusing on Free, Independent and Pluralistic Media", jointly prepared by UNDP and UNESCO.

"We are really looking forward to the report," said the Chief Adviser.

"Our main problem is disinformation, fake news... Some of this disinformation is spread by people living outside; some local people are involved. It's a continuous bombardment," he added.